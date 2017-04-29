TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Desmond King, CB, Iowa: Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 making 72 tackles and breaking up 13 passes. King was a first-team All-Big Ten pick again as a senior, with three interceptions and seven pass breakups as teams avoided him.

Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn: The first-team All-SEC selection had 13.5 tackles for loss including nine sacks for the Tigers in his junior year last season.

Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming: A big back at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Hill carried the ball 349 times for 1,860 yards and 22 touchdowns in 14 games last season. That after rushing for 1,631 yards the previous season.

Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin: Biegel led the Badgers with 16.5 tackles for loss (7.5 sacks) as a starter in 2014. He was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree the following season in 2015 with 66 stops, 14 for loss, and eight sacks as a junior. Limited by injury in 2016, Biegel had six tackles for loss and four sacks this past season.

Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa: First-team All-Big 10 selection after leading Iowa with 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks from the interior.

Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech: A converted quarterback, the 6-foot-7 Hodges ran the 40 in 4.57 seconds at the Combine at nearly 260 pounds. He caught 48 passes for 691 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor: He's a burner with 4.41 speed in the 40. First-team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 with 87 receptions for 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan: He's still on the board because of a torn ACL in Michigan's bowl game. He was the Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year the last two seasons.