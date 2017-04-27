TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State – Cook rushed for 1,691 yards in 2015 and 1,765 in 2016 with 19 touchdowns in both seasons.

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida – Has prototypical size (6-1, 211) for the position at this level. He had three interceptions and allowed fewer than 40 percent of the passes his way to be completed last season.

Kevin King, CB, Washington– Rare height (6-3) for the position combined with 4.43 speed. Recorded 44 tackles (3.5 for loss), two interceptions and a team-high 13 PBU's in 2016.

Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State – The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 made 52 tackles and led the Wildcats with 17.5 tackles for loss and topped the conference with 11.5 sacks.

Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State – A well put together, strong and fast receiver. Godwin (6-1, 209) recorded 69 catches for 1,101 yards and five scores as a sophomore, and caught 59 passes for 982 yards with 11 touchdowns last season.

Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M – He has experience playing a variety of techniques along the defensive line and even some linebacker at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds. He possesses the physical traits and versatility to be an intriguing Day 2 selection.

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut – The guy is 6-foot-4, 224 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.40. He has a 44.0-inch vertical. He's a physical freak, who also racked up 88 tackles, two interceptions and five PBU's last season.

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt – I don't imagine the Lions are done adding linebackers just because of the Davis pick. Cunningham led Vandy with 125 tackles in another first-team all-conference season, with 16.5 tackles for loss.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo – He's a powerful running back with more shiftiness than people give him credit for. He rushed for 1,475 yards and ten touchdowns while also racking up 41 catches for 403 yards and a score last season.