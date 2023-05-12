Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 48: Tracy Walker on Lions' 2023 schedule release & opener at Chiefs

May 12, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the entire 2023 schedule for the Detroit Lions. To start, producer PJ Clark joins Tim to talk through all 20 games on the docket, from preseason Week 1 against the New York Giants to Week 18's finale at home against the Minnesota Vikings. They discuss the importance of the Week 9 bye week, the loading of division games at the end of the year and what Ford Field may be like for Monday Night Football. After that, Lions safety Tracy Walker III makes his podcast debut, joining Tim to discuss the biggest news of the day – the Lions taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the regular season on NBC. Tracy breaks down his prior experience against Patrick Mahomes, as well as details how far his Lions team has come from a lack of primetime games in the past to five of them currently scheduled in 2023. Stay tuned, as next week Tim will break down all the goings on at Lions rookie minicamp, happening this weekend!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Tim and PJ Clark break down full Lions 2023 schedule
  • 13:19: Tracy Walker III on primetime games, Patrick Mahomes and playing the Carolina Panthers again

