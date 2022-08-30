Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #1

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School the week one recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Sigmon's Vikings kicked off the season with a convincing 54-26 victory over the 2021 Division 4 runner-up Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders. The Vikings outscored Unity Christian 27-0 in the 2nd half. Whitehall is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 4. On Thursday, September 1st, Whitehall travels to 1-0 Hastings for the first ever matchup between these two programs.
Sigmon is in his 10th season as head coach at Whitehall where he has compiled a 55-37 overall record while leading the Vikings to the playoffs during 7 seasons. Last season, Whitehall finished 8-3 and earned a share of the West Michigan Conference title for their first conference title since 1999. Sigmon is an art teacher at Whitehall High School and played football himself at Alma College.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Tony Sigmon and Whitehall Athletic Director Brian Beebe to talk about what goes into building a football program at the high school level. Sigmon was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.