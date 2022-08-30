Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #1

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:55 PM

Detroit, MI —The Detroit Lions have named Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School the week one recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Sigmon's Vikings kicked off the season with a convincing 54-26 victory over the 2021 Division 4 runner-up Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders. The Vikings outscored Unity Christian 27-0 in the 2nd half. Whitehall is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 4. On Thursday, September 1st, Whitehall travels to 1-0 Hastings for the first ever matchup between these two programs.

Sigmon is in his 10th season as head coach at Whitehall where he has compiled a 55-37 overall record while leading the Vikings to the playoffs during 7 seasons. Last season, Whitehall finished 8-3 and earned a share of the West Michigan Conference title for their first conference title since 1999. Sigmon is an art teacher at Whitehall High School and played football himself at Alma College.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Tony Sigmon and Whitehall Athletic Director Brian Beebe to talk about what goes into building a football program at the high school level. Sigmon was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

Tony Sigmon COTW

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

Related Content

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.

news

Detroit Lions announce gaming community on Rival platform

The Detroit Lions announced today the launch of its online gaming community, Lions Gaming, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival.

news

Detroit Lions and Fanatics expand partnership to create first-class omnichannel shopping experience for fans

The Detroit Lions and Fanatics announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their existing partnership, which will now see the company become the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner.

news

Detroit Lions announce partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

news

Detroit Lions announce Family Fest event at Ford Field

The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.

news

Lions sign seven 2022 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed 7 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

Lions announce 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2022 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for TE T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.

Advertising