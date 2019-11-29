TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Mitchell's triple triple: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes against the Lions for the third time in two seasons. He passed for 355 yards and three TDs in a win last year but missed the Thanksgiving Day game because of an injury. He had 173 yards and three TDs in the Bears' win at Soldier Field three weeks ago and 338 yards to go with his three TDs Thursday. – Mike O'Hara
Scarbrough's no fluke: One good performance. That can be a fluke. Two good performances in a row. Maybe luck can play a factor. But for a third straight week, running back Bo Scarbrough has been good, and that is becoming a trend. He joined Barry Sanders, Billy Sims and Mel Farr as the only players in Lions history to begin their careers rushing for 55-plus yards in their first three games. Scarbrough finished with 83 yards on 21 carries (4.0 average) against a Bears' defense ranked eighth against the run coming in. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry over his first three games. – Tim Twentyman
Negative punting: For the second straight game the Lions did not give up any yards on punt returns. The Bears returned two of Sam Martin's five punts for a net of minus four yards. Martin punted four times in the previous week's game against the Redskins with two returns for no yards. – Mike O'Hara
Big play Golladay: I know the big play moniker belongs to cornerback Darius Slay, but it applies to wide receiver Kenny Golladay too. Golladay caught four passes for 158 yards and a touchdown Sunday, bringing his season average to 20.2 yards per reception. He's the first player since Randy Moss in 1998 to have 40 receptions and nine touchdowns while maintaining a receiving average of 20.0 yards or more through 12 games. – Tim Twentyman
Offense stalling: The Lions' offense suffered through another drought. After scoring touchdowns on the first two possessions the offense went three and out on four of the next six possessions. The exceptions were an 11-play drive to a field goal and two plays to run out the clock, both in the second quarter. – Mike O'Hara
Speaking of Slay: He recorded an interception Thursday in the second half, which gives him at least two interceptions for the sixth straight season. He becomes the first Lions cornerback to do that since Lem Barney did so in 11 straight seasons (1967-77). He's also only the sixth player in league history to record his 100th pass defended in less than 100 games played (99). – Tim Twentyman
Percentage players: With nine TD catches each, Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. have combined for 72 percent of the Lions' 25 TD catches. – Mike O'Hara
Tackling list: Safety Tracy Walker (7), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (6) and safety Tavon Wilson (6) were Detroit's leading tacklers Thursday, along with linebacker Jarrad Davis (6). It's never a good sign when three defensive backs lead a defense in tackles. It helps explain how Trubisky threw for 338 yards and the Bears amassed 419 yards of total offense. – Tim Twentyman