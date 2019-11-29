TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Mitchell's triple triple: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes against the Lions for the third time in two seasons. He passed for 355 yards and three TDs in a win last year but missed the Thanksgiving Day game because of an injury. He had 173 yards and three TDs in the Bears' win at Soldier Field three weeks ago and 338 yards to go with his three TDs Thursday. – Mike O'Hara

Scarbrough's no fluke: One good performance. That can be a fluke. Two good performances in a row. Maybe luck can play a factor. But for a third straight week, running back Bo Scarbrough has been good, and that is becoming a trend. He joined Barry Sanders, Billy Sims and Mel Farr as the only players in Lions history to begin their careers rushing for 55-plus yards in their first three games. Scarbrough finished with 83 yards on 21 carries (4.0 average) against a Bears' defense ranked eighth against the run coming in. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry over his first three games. – Tim Twentyman