TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 13 observations

Versatility: Coaches and front office personnel use that word all the time in describing players that can do multiple things on the football field. A great example of that Saturday was guard Kenny Wiggins, who played a lot of right tackle. Tyrell Crosby is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered in Thursday's preseason loss to the Patriots, so Wiggins stepped into the tackle role Saturday and held his own. He won his 1-on-1 pass-rushing rep against Eric Lee and had a nice block in space in a team drill on a pitch out right to the back behind him that got his offensive teammates fired up. The more a player can do, the better chance he has to make the initial 53. – Tim Twentyman

T.J. Replay: Another day, another highlight catch by rookie tight end T. J. Hockenson. He made a leaping catch in the right corner of the end zone. It got some shouts and high fives from teammates. – Mike O'Hara