TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 13 observations

Day of rest: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was given a rest day Saturday. He didn't take part in practice. Training camp is long, and that right arm of his throws a lot of passes throughout the course of a practice. Stafford didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener and the players were off Friday. Counting Saturday, that's a nice three days of rest for the 11-year vet ahead of what's expected to be a busy week in Houston going through joint practices with the Texans. – Tim Twentyman
QB, cram course: Josh Johnson, signed Saturday to add quarterback depth because of the concussion sustained by Tom Savage, stayed after practice long after it had ended. Working alone, he practiced drop backs and throwing the ball to a member of the staff. Obviously, he has to make up for lost practice time. – Mike O'Hara
Versatility: Coaches and front office personnel use that word all the time in describing players that can do multiple things on the football field. A great example of that Saturday was guard Kenny Wiggins, who played a lot of right tackle. Tyrell Crosby is dealing with an undisclosed injury suffered in Thursday's preseason loss to the Patriots, so Wiggins stepped into the tackle role Saturday and held his own. He won his 1-on-1 pass-rushing rep against Eric Lee and had a nice block in space in a team drill on a pitch out right to the back behind him that got his offensive teammates fired up. The more a player can do, the better chance he has to make the initial 53. – Tim Twentyman
T.J. Replay: Another day, another highlight catch by rookie tight end T. J. Hockenson. He made a leaping catch in the right corner of the end zone. It got some shouts and high fives from teammates. – Mike O'Hara
Not to be outdone: Hockenson's catch was good, but the catch of the day belonged to rookie wide receiver Jonathan Duhart, who made a terrific lunging grab along the right sideline with cornerback Dee Virgin draped all over him. Johnson rolled out of the pocket right and had to throw the ball high and away from the defender. Duhart reached up and got it while managing to keep his feet inbounds. The play happened right in front of wide receivers coach Robert Price, who was especially animated after play, along with the rest of the offense. – Tim Twentyman
On guard: Joe Dahl got extended practice time at left guard. The two guard positions are open, and the nine sacks allowed in Thursday night's loss to the Patriots didn't do anything to settle who'll start. – Mike O'Hara
Continuing to impress: Second-year safety Tracy Walker has had a terrific start to training camp. That continued into Saturday. He had sticky coverage in 1-on-1s against the tight ends, knocking consecutive passes away from Jesse James and Hockenson. Walker's length and speed have jumped out so far. – Tim Twentyman