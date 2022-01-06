THE DAILY DRIVE: Arrow pointing up on Detroit Lions' Levi Onwuzurike despite disappointing season

Jan 06, 2022 at 09:45 AM

The Detroit Lions Have the NFL's Most Promising Rebuild

Ben Solak – The Ringer

January 5, 2022

Arrow pointing up on Detroit Lions' Levi Onwuzurike despite disappointing season

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2022

Lions QB Jared Goff: Injured knee 'progressing,' status won't be decided till end of week

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2022

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell 'not ready to commit' to giving up play-calling in 2022

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 5, 2022

Lions notes: Goff eager to return, will know more by week's end

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2022

Levi Onwuzurike's rookie season with Lions marred by inconsistency

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2022

Despite growing confidence, Lions' Dan Campbell uncertain about play-calling future

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 5, 2022

Dungeon of Doom podcast: Breaking down Aidan Hutchinson's fit and looking back at Detroit's last draft class (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke and Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 5, 2021

Rookie Levi Onwuzurike has been a big disappointment. The Lions aren't giving up on him.

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 5, 2022

Lions tweak practice to focus on passing attack, keep injured QB Jared Goff involved ahead of finale

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 5, 2022

The Detroit Lions won their last playoff game on this date 30 long years ago (Subscription Required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 5, 2022

Lions' Dan Campbell hasn't decided whether he'll continue to call offensive plays next season

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 5, 2022

Ask Kyle: Where Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown rank among Lions' best rookies in last decade (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 5, 2022

NFL teams providing female fans with clubs of their own

Larry Lage – The Associated Press

January 5, 2022

Detroit Lions Week 18 injury report: Jared Goff practices for first time in 3 weeks

Erik Schlitt and Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 5, 2022

Dan Campbell gaining confidence as play caller, but OC role still undecided for 2022

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 5, 2022

Quandre Diggs tells Penei Sewell to embrace the city: 'I love that place'

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 5, 2022

