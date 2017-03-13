T.J. Lang: Taylor Decker is a future Pro Bowler

Lang has been watching film of his new teammates upfront, and one young player in particular, left tackle Taylor Decker, stood out to him.

"He's a future Pro Bowler," Lang told 97.1 WXYT in a interview Monday. "I watched a lot of film on that guy. He's a stud."

The No. 16 overall pick last season by the Lions, Decker stepped into the left tackle spot from Day 1. He played every offensive snap for the Lions last season, and did so at a high level.

He was ranked among the top 12 left tackles in the game by Pro Football Focus, and made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team.

Typically a young player's biggest leap in development and production is from year one to year two in the NFL.

Lang and fellow new Lion, tackle Rick Wagner, are expected to join Travis Swanson, Graham Glasgow and Decker along Detroit's starting front this season.