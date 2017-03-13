 Skip to main content
Advertising

T.J. Lang: Taylor Decker is a future Pro Bowler

Mar 13, 2017 at 09:20 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

New Lions guard T.J. Lang has already spoken to a number of his new offensive linemates since officially signing in Detroit as an unrestricted free agent Sunday.

"The last thing I relayed to them all was I really feel like we can form one of the best units in the league with all the talent we have," Lang said in a conference call Sunday.

Lang has been watching film of his new teammates upfront, and one young player in particular, left tackle Taylor Decker, stood out to him.

"He's a future Pro Bowler," Lang told 97.1 WXYT in a interview Monday. "I watched a lot of film on that guy. He's a stud."

The No. 16 overall pick last season by the Lions, Decker stepped into the left tackle spot from Day 1. He played every offensive snap for the Lions last season, and did so at a high level.

He was ranked among the top 12 left tackles in the game by Pro Football Focus, and made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team.

Typically a young player's biggest leap in development and production is from year one to year two in the NFL.

Lang and fellow new Lion, tackle Rick Wagner, are expected to join Travis Swanson, Graham Glasgow and Decker along Detroit's starting front this season.

"I'm looking forward to learning a lot of things from those guys," Lang said. "Who they are as people. How hard they work. Throwing in some of my experiences as well and helping them take the next step."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising