Steve Herrick of Corunna High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna High School the week eight recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program. Herrick's Cavaliers defeated Fenton 57-7 to run their record to 8-0 for the first time since 2002 and win their first Flint Metro League Championship in school history. The Cavaliers are currently ranked number 3 in Division 5. On Friday, October 17, Corunna concludes their regular season at home taking on the 6-3 Armada Tigers in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.

Herrick is in his second stint as Corunna's head coach, having coached football at Corunna for a total of 24 seasons. He led the Cavaliers from 2000-2004 during his first stint, returned as head coach in 2021 for his second stint and is currently in his 8th season overall as head coach at Corunna. Herrick has led the Cavaliers to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons, including all three seasons in a row during his second stint. His career record of 51-28 (64.6%).