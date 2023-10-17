Steve Herrick of Corunna High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna High School the week eight recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program. Herrick's Cavaliers defeated Fenton 57-7 to run their record to 8-0 for the first time since 2002 and win their first Flint Metro League Championship in school history. The Cavaliers are currently ranked number 3 in Division 5. On Friday, October 17, Corunna concludes their regular season at home taking on the 6-3 Armada Tigers in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.
Herrick is in his second stint as Corunna's head coach, having coached football at Corunna for a total of 24 seasons. He led the Cavaliers from 2000-2004 during his first stint, returned as head coach in 2021 for his second stint and is currently in his 8th season overall as head coach at Corunna. Herrick has led the Cavaliers to the playoffs in five of his eight seasons, including all three seasons in a row during his second stint. His career record of 51-28 (64.6%).
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Herrick to talk about the week eight victory over Fenton, what to expect from their week nine opponent Armada, the preparation process for the Corunna program during Selection Sunday and what the atmosphere in Corunna is like during a Friday night home game. Herrick was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.