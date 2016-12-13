STATS PACK: Stafford's top 3 rushing plays

With time ticking away and just 14 seconds left on the clock, Stafford hiked the ball. But instead of spiking it, he reached the ball over the goal line for a touchdown, surprising not only the Cowboys, but also his teammates. A David Akers extra point completed the 31-30 comeback win for the Lions.

2. Week 15 of the 2011 season vs. Oakland

Fans might not remember this one, but it was a huge play midway through the fourth quarter that helped the Lions squash a 27-14 deficit and go on to win 28-27 to help clinch a playoff berth that season.

The Lions were trailing 27-14 and facing a 4th and 2 at the Oakland 8-yard line. Stafford's in the shotgun and the play is designed to be a pass. However, Stafford gets a single linebacker look, and decides he's running it. He tells no one. He puts his foot in the ground and goes for it. He puts a move on the linebacker to get by him for a 5-yard gain and a first down. He throws a 3-yard touchdown on the very next play to trim the score to 27-21.

3. Week 14 of the 2016 season vs. Chicago

After throwing a pick-six to surrender the lead in the fourth quarter, Stafford put the offense on his back and guided them down the field and into position to retake the lead at the Bears 7-yard line.

On 2nd and 7, Stafford scrambles around the pocket, and when no receiver breaks open, he decides to take off for the end zone. He runs through an arm tackle at the 3-yard line and breaks another tackle at the goal line before running over his own teammate, tight end Eric Ebron, in the end zone. It gave the Lions back the lead, 20-17. Detroit ended up winning by that score.