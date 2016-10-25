STATS PACK: Stafford's numbers in Cooter's offense

In terms of where those numbers rank from a league perspective, he'd rank second in touchdowns, third in completion percentage, third in quarterback rating and fourth in interception percentage (Min. 15 games) over that span.

"I think we do a good job of mixing it up," Stafford said last week, when asked what it is about Cooter's offensive scheme that suits his ability.

"I just feel comfortable, obviously, and have a bunch of really good playmakers around me as well, so that helps, always. But, I just feel comfortable in it, understand what we're trying to get done, and going out there and executing."

After fully implementing his scheme this offseason, Cooter has seen Stafford complete 68 percent of his passes through seven games this season for 1,914 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a 105.7 passer rating.

"It's just that it's been probably as consistent, mid-season last year up until now," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Stafford's last 16 games. "He's been on fire and really making some really good decisions, helping the team move along.

"I think this stretch has been his best stretch. But, I do think that you'll see him just keep getting better as well."

The Lions are 10-6 over those games.

Here's a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after seven weeks of football: