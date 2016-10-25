STATS PACK: Stafford's numbers in Cooter's offense

Oct 25, 2016 at 02:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Sunday's 20-17 victory over Washington marked the 16th game together for Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Cooter took over before Detroit's Week 8 game in London last season. Counting the nine games last year, and the first seven this year, the two have been coordinator and quarterback for what amounts to a full season.

So, what do the numbers look like over that 16-game stretch?

Stafford's completed 391-of-570 passes (69 percent) for 4,310 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating has been a robust 105.4 over that stretch.

In terms of where those numbers rank from a league perspective, he'd rank second in touchdowns, third in completion percentage, third in quarterback rating and fourth in interception percentage (Min. 15 games) over that span.

"I think we do a good job of mixing it up," Stafford said last week, when asked what it is about Cooter's offensive scheme that suits his ability.

"I just feel comfortable, obviously, and have a bunch of really good playmakers around me as well, so that helps, always. But, I just feel comfortable in it, understand what we're trying to get done, and going out there and executing."

After fully implementing his scheme this offseason, Cooter has seen Stafford complete 68 percent of his passes through seven games this season for 1,914 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a 105.7 passer rating.

"It's just that it's been probably as consistent, mid-season last year up until now," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Stafford's last 16 games. "He's been on fire and really making some really good decisions, helping the team move along.

"I think this stretch has been his best stretch. But, I do think that you'll see him just keep getting better as well."

The Lions are 10-6 over those games.

Here's a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after seven weeks of football:

  • Stafford has five game-winning touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter – most by any quarterback since the 1970 merger, via Elias Sports.
  • Some fans have been calling on Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to blitz more to cause increased pressure. But consider this, opposing quarterbacks have a 118.3 passer rating with seven touchdowns and just one interception when blitzed by the Lions this season. The Lions have five sacks when they've blitzed, according to STATS, INC.
  • Sunday was a game of firsts for a number of Lions players. Zach Zenner - 1st career touchdown; Brandon Copeland - 1st career forced fumble; Rafael Bush - 1st career sack; Kerry Hyder - 1st career fumble recovery.
  • The Lions are converting 3rd and 1 on offense just 44.4 percent of the time (4 for 9) this season. That's the second-lowest percentage behind Buffalo (36.4).
  • LB Tahir Whitehead currently ranks third in the NFL with 67 total tackles.
  • The average margin per win for the Lions on the season is 2.75 points. The league average is 10.0.
  • P Sam Martin is one of only four punters around the league averaging above 50.0 yards per punt (50.3), and he leads the NFL in net punting average at 46.8.
  • The Lions are averaging 9.48 plays per scoring drive. Only Dallas' 9.52 average is higher.
  • Stafford has a passer rating of 108.5 when blitzed this season.
  • Opposing quarterbacks have a 117.3 passer rating overall against the Lions. All seven quarterbacks they've faced this year have finished the game with a passer rating above 100.0.
