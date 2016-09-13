STATS PACK: Just how well is Stafford playing?

"I think I would say that when he's in command and running things, he puts a lot of pressure on the defense, he doesn't give them much time," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Stafford's performance in Sunday's 39-35 win over the Colts.

"He's been very, very accurate when things have been spread out, he spreads it around. I think you guys saw a little bit of, I mean from midseason on, he's been playing the way he's playing right now."

Just how well is Stafford playing right now?

With a passer rating of 128.6 at Indianapolis, Stafford became the first Lions quarterback since at least 1950 to register a passer rating of at least 115.0 in four consecutive games.

He started right where he left off the 2015 season as he finished with three straight games featuring a passer rating over 115.0 (148.6 at NO, 118.6 vs. SF and 119.4 at Chi).

In helping to lead the Lions to a comeback victory in Indianapolis – the 21st such comeback win in his career – Stafford was 9-of-11 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown and a 142.0 rating in the fourth quarter. That rating was the best in the NFL in the fourth quarter Week 1.

The question now is which team will be able to cool him off, because Stafford is on a roll.

Here's a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after one week of football:

The top three offensive and defensive grades given out by Pro Football Focus in Sunday's win at Indianapolis:

Offense: C Travis Swanson ( 3.3), RB Theo Riddick ( 2.9), G Larry Warford ( 2.8)

Defense: DE Kerry Hyder ( 2.5), S Tavon Wilson ( 0.9), LB DeAndre Levy ( 0.6), S Rafael Bush ( 0.6)

The bottom three offensive and defensive grades given out by Pro Football Focus in Sunday's win at Indianapolis:

Offense: TE Eric Ebron (-3.0), G Laken Tomlinson (-1.7), WR Golden Tate (-1.0)

Defense: DT Khyri Thornton (-2.6), LB Tahir Whitehead (-2.2), DE Devin Taylor (-2.2)