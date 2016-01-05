STATS PACK: A tale of two halves

Detroit's run defense was terrible the first half of the season and that might be understating it. They were allowing 133.8 yards per game and a 4.3 average at the midway point.

In the second half, that number dipped more than 40 yards per game to 91.8.

There were a number of individual efforts on defense that helped spur that unit into better play.

Tahir Whitehead, after playing a limited role to begin the season, was one of the most consistent performers the second half of the season. He finished the season with 50 tackles after having just 10 the first eight games.

Devin Taylor nearly doubled his sack total from 2.5 the first eight games to 4.5 in the final eight.

Cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Quandre Diggs proved to be an upgrade at their positions and appear to have bright futures moving forward.

Safety Isa Abdul-Quddus earned a starting spot the second half of the season and proved to be a much better fit than James Ihedigbo at strong safety.

Even defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, after getting past some injuries the first half of the year, had more tackles, sacks and made a greater impact in the second half.

Here's a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after 17 weeks of football:

The top three offensive and defensive grades given out by Pro Football Focus in Sunday's win at Chicago:

Offense: WR Calvin Johnson ( 5.0), QB Matthew Stafford ( 1.6), RB Joique Bell ( 1.6)

Defense: DE Ziggy Ansah ( 2.4), LB Tahir Whitehead ( 2.2), DE Devin Taylor ( 1.9)

The bottom three offensive and defensive grades given out by Pro Football Focus in Sunday's win at Chicago:

Offense: TE Eric Ebron (-3.0), TE Bear Pascoe (-2.0), G Larry Warford (-1.7)

Defense: CB Quandre Diggs (-4.7), DT C.J. Wilson (-1.9), LB Josh Bynes (-0.6)