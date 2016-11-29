STATS PACK: A look at the Lions' late-game success

What about the offense?

Stafford has seven fourth quarter comeback wins under his belt this year, and has thrown two game-winning touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime.

An 18-yard touchdown to Anquan Boldin with 16 seconds left that gave Detroit a 19-17 lead over Washington (Prater added the extra point to make in 20-17).

A 28-yard touchdown to Golden Tate in overtime in Minnesota that secured a 22-16 win for the Lions on the road.

Stafford is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team on seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime in the team's first 11 games of the season.