Statement from Martha Firestone Ford on the passing of Dan Rooney

STATEMENT FROM LIONS OWNER AND CHAIRMAN MARTHA FIRESTONE FORD ON THE PASSING OF DAN ROONEY: "On behalf of my family and the Detroit Lions organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Patricia, Art, the entire Rooney family and the Steelers organization on the passing of Mr. Rooney.

"Like his father before him, Dan was not only a tremendous owner for the Steelers, but also one who focused on what was best for the entire NFL. His many contributions are well documented, and we are a better league because of Dan and his family."