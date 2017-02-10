Statement from Lions President Rod Wood on the passing of Mike Ilitch

"On behalf of the Martha Ford Family and the Detroit Lions, we extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to the Ilitch Family and to the Red Wings, Tigers, Little Caesars and Olympia Entertainment organizations on the passing of Mike Ilitch.

"Mr. Ilitch's many positive contributions to our city and region will be everlasting and will greatly impact future generations of our community. His leadership of the Red Wings and Tigers truly set a standard of excellence.