Stafford doesn't see a Johnson return happening

Stafford is convinced that Johnson had his mind made up for good when he announced in March that he was retiring after nine seasons as a Lion.

Johnson's future -- and the possibility of him returning -- came up in an interview Wednesday evening on the Mitch Albom Show on WJR-760 at the annual Taste of the Lions event at Ford Field.

"In my mind, I don't see that happening," Stafford said. "He retired because he wanted to. That's it."

Stafford and Johnson developed a close relationship in the seven seasons they played together, and Stafford said they have remained in touch in the offseason. Based on their association, Stafford said he had a feeling that the 2015 season would be Johnson's last, and he was not surprised when he retired.

He did not try to talk him out of it, Stafford said.