Speed, athleticism important to GM Bob Quinn

Quinn declined to comment if linebacker was a specific need for this team entering the draft, but it's safe to say the Lions could use more speed and playmaking ability at the position.

Tahir Whitehead, Paul Worrilow and Antwione Williams are the top three linebackers on the roster as the team kicks off its offseason training program this week. Of that group, Worrilow had the fastest 40-yard dash (4.59 at his pro day) coming into the league four years ago. Whitehead and Williams play a bigger, more powerful game. They both ran 4.7 seconds or above entering the league.

There are a number of athletic options at linebacker in this year's draft, with Temple's Haason Reddick and Florida's Jarrad Davis potential fits for the Lions with their 21st overall selection.

As the need to play three linebackers in base defense becomes less significant, Quinn said the importance of having depth and diverse skill sets at the position is still vital. Don't be surprised if Quinn and the Lions are on the lookout to upgrade their speed and athleticism at the position later this month.

"There's other very important parts of the game, like goal-line or short-yardage where we're going to have four linebackers on the field," he said. "So there are certain times, certain situations that you need that kind of depth.