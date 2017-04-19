 Skip to main content
Advertising

Speed, athleticism important to GM Bob Quinn

Apr 19, 2017 at 03:50 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions general manager Bob Quinn is looking to get faster in this month's NFL Draft.

"It's the top thing we look at, especially at certain positions," Quinn said when he was asked at last week's Members Summit about adding speed to the roster.

"I think the National Football League, the last 10 years, has turned into a passing league, and we talk about it, I think, daily over the last month. We're in our sub, or nickel or dime defense 70-plus percent of the time, so the days of us having three linebackers on the field are very, very few. So speed and athleticism to play against three wide receiver sets and athletic tight ends, it's paramount in our league. It's paramount in our division. So it's one of the first things we look at."

2017 offseason workouts: defense conditioning

View photos of the Detroit Loins defense conditioning at the start of the offseason workout program.

Akeem Spence
1 / 35
Defensive line
2 / 35
Brandon Copeland
3 / 35
Quandre Diggs
4 / 35
Haloti Ngata
5 / 35
A'Shawn Robinson
6 / 35
Jordan Hill
7 / 35
No Title
8 / 35
No Title
9 / 35
Kerry Hyder
10 / 35
Akeem Spence
11 / 35
Cornelius Washington
12 / 35
Haloti Ngata
13 / 35
Ziggy Ansah
14 / 35
No Title
15 / 35
No Title
16 / 35
Antwione Williams
17 / 35
Thurston Armbrister
18 / 35
Glover Quin
19 / 35
Steve Longa
20 / 35
Miles Killebrew
21 / 35
Rolan Milligan
22 / 35
Antwione Williams
23 / 35
Quandre Diggs
24 / 35
Thurston Armbrister
25 / 35
No Title
26 / 35
Nevin Lawson
27 / 35
Glover Quin
28 / 35
Thurston Armbrister
29 / 35
Miles Killebrew
30 / 35
Nick Bellore
31 / 35
Nevin Lawson
32 / 35
Darius Slay
33 / 35
Miles Killebrew
34 / 35
Darius Slay
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quinn declined to comment if linebacker was a specific need for this team entering the draft, but it's safe to say the Lions could use more speed and playmaking ability at the position.

Tahir Whitehead, Paul Worrilow and Antwione Williams are the top three linebackers on the roster as the team kicks off its offseason training program this week. Of that group, Worrilow had the fastest 40-yard dash (4.59 at his pro day) coming into the league four years ago. Whitehead and Williams play a bigger, more powerful game. They both ran 4.7 seconds or above entering the league.

There are a number of athletic options at linebacker in this year's draft, with Temple's Haason Reddick and Florida's Jarrad Davis potential fits for the Lions with their 21st overall selection.

As the need to play three linebackers in base defense becomes less significant, Quinn said the importance of having depth and diverse skill sets at the position is still vital. Don't be surprised if Quinn and the Lions are on the lookout to upgrade their speed and athleticism at the position later this month.

"There's other very important parts of the game, like goal-line or short-yardage where we're going to have four linebackers on the field," he said. "So there are certain times, certain situations that you need that kind of depth.

"So the number of linebackers that we keep will probably be the same as what we've always had, because the linebackers, if they're not playing on defense, they're usually a core member of our kicking game, and they're playing 20 to 25 snaps on special teams."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising