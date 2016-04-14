Social Reaction: #MambaOut

There are plenty of Kobe Bryant fans on the Lions roster, with perhaps the biggest one being Darius Slay. See what Slay and his teammates had to say about Bryant's 60-point outing to close his career on Wednesday night:
Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff
The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future
Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason
After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game
Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program
Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program
Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program
Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary
As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions
The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential
Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.