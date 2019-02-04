Slay always looking for ways to improve his game

The Lions had just 14 takeaways this season and just seven interceptions.

Slay led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017, but that number dropped to three this past season. There were less opportunities this season, as teams mostly stayed away from his side.

Slay has defended 91 passes since entering the NFL, the most passes defended by a player over the last six seasons. His 11 interceptions the past two seasons are tied for the most by a cornerback in that span.

But still, he wants more.

"Not as many opportunities (this year) as a I had last year, because of a lot of respect due, but they're going to come again," he said.