Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School the 2023 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. Fairfield's Big Reds defeated two-time defending state champion Warren De La Salle 33-21 to win the MHSAA Division 2 state championship. The win was the 900th victory all-time in Muskegon football history (900-287-43/74.9%) dating back to 1895. Muskegon is the all-time winningest football program in Michigan. The Big Reds, from the Ottawa-Kent Conference, Green Division, ended their season on a 12-game winning streak, finishing 12-2 and outscoring their opponents 561-207.

Fairfield, who completed his 14th season as head coach at Muskegon, has compiled a 154-29 (84.2%) record during this time and is only three wins away from passing Leo Redmond as the all-time winningest coach in Muskegon High School history. His Big Reds have won eight conference titles, 11 district championships, and nine regional crowns. Fairfield has won two MHSAA State Championships—a Division 3 State Championship in 2017 and the Division 2 State Championship in 2023. He also led the Big Reds to state runner up appearances in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022. In 2012, Fairfield was selected as a Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week during Week 3 of his 3rd season at Muskegon.