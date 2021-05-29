Sewell says switching to RT is a bit of an adjustment, but he loves a challenge

May 29, 2021 at 08:51 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell missed rookie minicamp two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19 following NFL Draft weekend.

So Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, got his first introduction to the NFL this week with the veterans at Lions OTA practices.

"It kind of threw me back to the days when I was a freshman coming into college," Sewell said after Thursday's open OTA practice. "Same thing. Kind of finding my place and getting to know the guys on the football field and in the locker room. Just kind of being a sponge and soaking up everybody, their personalities and all the information around me."

Sewell slots into the right tackle spot and solidifies an offensive line that's expected to be one of Detroit's strengths with talented veterans like left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow in the room.

Sewell said he tried to be in the vets' shadows this week to learn as much as he can about how to best adapt to the NFL. It's been a good week for him to watch how they prepare for practice to how they work through practice.

"Just kind of watching the older guys do what it takes to prepare for practice," Sewell said. "Whether it's getting in the cold tub or hot tub before and kind of looking through the plays before install before we go over it as a team in the O-line room.

"Just kind of pick up the little things they do and try to see if it fits me and my personality and my process to where I can feel comfortable to do those things and go out and perform at the level I want to perform."

Sewell said he's learned a lot and it's been a good first week in the NFL so far.

2021 OTA Day 3 photos

View photos from the third day of OTAs on Thursday, May 27.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
1 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
2 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
3 / 33

Detroit lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
4 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
5 / 33

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
6 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
7 / 33

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
8 / 33

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
9 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
10 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
11 / 33

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions defensive tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
12 / 33

Detroit lions defensive tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
13 / 33

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
14 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
15 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
16 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
17 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
18 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
19 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
20 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
21 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
22 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
23 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28 during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Jerry Jacobs (39) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
24 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Jerry Jacobs (39) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
25 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
26 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
27 / 33

Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
28 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
29 / 33

Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
30 / 33

Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
31 / 33

Detroit lions corner back Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
32 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
33 / 33

during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Look, he looks like a rookie," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Sewell before practice Thursday. "He looks athletic. Man, he's got talent, he's hungry, he's aggressive.

"Let's just center back, calm down, watch how everybody does it. Watch the flow, watch your footwork here, take your steps, watch the cadence, listen to these things. Even in three days, you see him improving already. That's all you can ask for right now. It's good to have him here and to be with those guys, it's exactly what you want."

Sewell said the biggest adjustment this week has been moving from left tackle, where he started his two seasons at Oregon in 2018 and 2019, to the right tackle spot, where he's expected to start in Detroit. He compared it to being right handed and being asked to write your name quickly with your left hand.

"It's a whole different feel," Sewell said of making the switch to the right side. "It's a little bit of an adjustment, but again, I love a challenge and it's something I'm looking forward to. It takes me back to my high school days and I'm looking forward to growing in that position."

Related Content

news

Swift focused on adding strength & speed this offseason

Running back D'Andre Swift focused on adding strength and speed to his game this offseason in preparation for a potentially bigger role in his second year.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

5 things to watch: 2021 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions open OTAs to the media.
news

Rookie Jermar Jefferson enjoying NFL grind, working with Lions coaches

Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson said he's loving everything about the NFL grind so far and working with the Detroit Lions coaches, especially Duce Staley.
news

How competition has become a point of emphasis for Campbell, Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell is bringing the competition to the Detroit Lions Allen Park training facility.
news

Rookies Onwuzurike & McNeill forming athletic DT duo for Lions

Rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill are working to form an athletic defensive tackle duo for the Detroit Lions.
news

Amon-Ra St. Brown using his draft position as motivation

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he'll never forget the 15 receivers that were selected before him.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions rookie minicamp.
news

TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2021

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the top NFL draft picks the Lions will face for the first time in 2021.
news

5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Lions begin rookie minicamp.
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2021 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule.
Advertising