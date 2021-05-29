Sewell says switching to RT is a bit of an adjustment, but he loves a challenge

"Look, he looks like a rookie," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Sewell before practice Thursday. "He looks athletic. Man, he's got talent, he's hungry, he's aggressive.

"Let's just center back, calm down, watch how everybody does it. Watch the flow, watch your footwork here, take your steps, watch the cadence, listen to these things. Even in three days, you see him improving already. That's all you can ask for right now. It's good to have him here and to be with those guys, it's exactly what you want."

Sewell said the biggest adjustment this week has been moving from left tackle, where he started his two seasons at Oregon in 2018 and 2019, to the right tackle spot, where he's expected to start in Detroit. He compared it to being right handed and being asked to write your name quickly with your left hand.