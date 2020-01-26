Senior Bowl kicks off countdown to 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions finished things up in Mobile, Alabama Saturday after a good week coaching the Senior Bowl.
The week unofficially kicked off a long four months of the pre-draft process that includes the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month, pro days across the nation, pre-draft visits starting in March, and months of prep work leading into the NFL Draft at the end of April.
There's a long ways to go and a lot of leg work that needs to take place before the Lions have their draft board set.
"It's January," Patricia said earlier this week at the Senior Bowl, stressing to reporters how early in this process the Lions really are.
Detroit will have an opportunity to take an impact defensive player with the third pick. Among some of the early names being floated around are Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.
Maybe they decide to take the quarterback of the future? Could they bolster their offensive line with a pass catcher or offensive lineman? Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, anyone? There's also a chance one of the quarterback-needy teams drafting just a few spots behind Detroit – Miami (No. 5), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) and Carolina (No. 7) – come calling on draft night with a package of picks for No. 3.
"That's a great question for Bob Quinn," Patricia said. "I think for us, we're just going to go through the process, see how everything (is) handled. I don't think you can commit to anything at all. I mean, it's way too early for that."
Nothing is ever set in stone when it comes to the draft, history has taught us that much, but the popular narrative right now is that LSU quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow will be the favorite to go No. 1 to Cincinnati. Washington picks No. 2, and could decide that Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young would be a perfect final piece to an up-and-coming talented Redskins defensive front.
If that ends up to be how the top two picks fall in line, the draft really starts with the Lions at No. 3.
Detroit has a lot of options, which will make these next few months fun to cover and follow, but one thing is certain as we sit here in January, the Lions are a long way off to knowing for certain what they want to do with the No. 3 pick.