Senior Bowl kicks off countdown to 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit will have an opportunity to take an impact defensive player with the third pick. Among some of the early names being floated around are Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Maybe they decide to take the quarterback of the future? Could they bolster their offensive line with a pass catcher or offensive lineman? Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, anyone? There's also a chance one of the quarterback-needy teams drafting just a few spots behind Detroit – Miami (No. 5), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) and Carolina (No. 7) – come calling on draft night with a package of picks for No. 3.

"That's a great question for Bob Quinn," Patricia said. "I think for us, we're just going to go through the process, see how everything (is) handled. I don't think you can commit to anything at all. I mean, it's way too early for that."