Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 72: Sam LaPorta on historic rookie year & Lions at Bears Week 14 preview

Dec 08, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the studio to preview the Week 14 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. To start things off, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to talk through the latest injury news before getting into the Key Matchups for Sunday's game, including Bruce Irvin vs. Braxton Jones, Jerry Jacobs vs. DJ Moore and more. After that, Brad Biggs calls in to break down all things Chicago Bears, including notes on Justin Fields' future with the team, the acquisition of Montez Sweat and how the team looks coming out of the bye week. Lastly, record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta joins Tim in the studio to discuss his big game against the New Orleans Saints, what it's like being coached by Dan Campbell and what the team's expecting from the Bears this weekend. Stay tuned for postgame coverage following Lions at Bears!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Tim and PJ Clark's Key Matchups for Lions at Bears
  • 19:20: Brad Biggs on Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears
  • 35:02: Sam LaPorta on breaking records, Jared Goff & more

