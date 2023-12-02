Saints Roundup: Derek Carr previews Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Comparison: Both teams have taken on the same three NFC South opponents—Buccaneers, Falcons and Panthers. Detroit bested all three of those teams by 14 or more points, putting a sweep of the NFC South on the table with a similar result in New Orleans. The Saints have one win over the Panthers but dropped their meetings with Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Matchups: Goff and the Lions' passing game will be tested again as they take on their sixth opponent with a defense ranking in the top 10 in passing yards allowed. The Saints are allowing just 196.3 yards per game passing and have a dangerous knack for taking the ball away with 14 interceptions—just one below the league-leading 49ers. Campbell put an emphasis on ball security and limiting turnovers this week after back-to-back turnover-filled games for the Lions. Whether or not that practice translates on Sunday could play a key factor in deciding a winner.

In their last meeting: Detroit jumped out to a quick 14-0 advantage before the Saints rallied to score 35 straight to earn a 35-29 victory. The ground game set the two apart in that meeting. New Orleans nearly doubled the Lions rushing attempts and out-gained them 164 yards to just 90.

The overall series: A previously tied series has tilted in favor of New Orleans the last two contests. The Saints hold a 14-12-1 edge over the Lions.