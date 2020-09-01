Rookie John Penisini working to make an impression

Well, there's no bullying Lions veteran center Frank Ragnow. The only way you beat Ragnow is having better technique, and that still might not get the job done. But those are the things rookies like Penisini deal with every day in training camp as they try to show they belong and can help.

"It's mind blowing how if you don't play this right then this will happen," Penisini said. "It's a crazy jump (from college to NFL). If you mess up on something small technical then you'll see the outcome."

Penisini was a two time second-team All-Pac-12 performer with back-to-back 38-tackle, seven-tackle for loss and two-sack seasons for the Utes in 2018 and 2019. He's a run-stuffing, two-gap interior defender trying to earn a spot as a backup.

That's no easy task after being forced into a virtual offseason that cost him hundreds of reps, and no preseason games. Late-round picks and undrafted rookie free agents have it tough this year trying to find enough opportunities to impress decision makers.