ROGER BEARSS NAMED DETROIT LIONS FARM BUREAU INSURANCE HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Sep 14, 2016 at 09:55 AM
COTW_Roger-Bearss_week3.jpg

Detroit, Mich.—The Detroit Lions have named Roger Bearss of Millington High School the week three recipient of the 2016 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Bearss led his Cardinals to a 37-16 victory over Essexville-Garber to go 3-0 on the season. Bearss has a record of 59-12 (83%) at Millington and has led the Cardinals to the Michigan High School Football playoffs in each of his 7 seasons. Prior to coming to Millington, Bearss held head coaching positions at Bad Axe (2 years), Frankfort (4 years), Newberry (3 years) and Frankenmuth (5 years). He has a career record of 128-79 (61.8%). Millington, currently ranked Number 1 in Division 6, hosts Birch Run on Friday, September 16 in a Tri-Valley Conference-East Division battle.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2016 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best develops his players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community.  The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), and James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle).

This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program.  At the conclusion of the 2016 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year.  This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program.  All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Jim Caldwell and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at an upcoming Lions home game.

Currently in its' 20th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $367,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.

About Farm Bureau Insurance: Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan was founded in 1949 by Michigan farmers who wanted an insurance company that worked as hard as they did. Those values still guide the company today and are a big reason why they are known as Michigan's Insurance Company, dedicated to protecting the farms, families, and businesses of this great state. Farm Bureau Insurance agents across Michigan provide a full range of insurance services—life, home, auto, farm, business, retirement, Lake Estate®, and more—protecting nearly 500,000 Michigan policyholders.

About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and safety of athletes, youth football, and the communities which support our game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Detroit Lions announced today QB Jared Goff as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

news

Bowling Green and New Mexico State to play in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green State University and New Mexico State University will play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26, at 2:30 PM EST.

news

Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.

news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24 to avoid heavy traffic congestion.

news

Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field

news

Sunday's Browns-Bills game moved to Ford Field in Detroit

news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

news

Detroit Lions announce Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will receive a statue at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in Detroit with a statue at Ford Field.

news

Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School the week seven recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Advertising