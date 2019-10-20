RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Unfortunate trend: Run defense continues to be a serious issue for the Lions. Detroit entered Sunday's game allowing 133.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked 27th in the NFL. Detroit hasn't held an opponent under 112 yards rushing in any game this year.

Minnesota came into this one with the league's third ranked rushing offense (159.0). They had 94 rushing yards in the first half and finished the game with 166.

Cook finished with 142 rushing yards and those two scores.

Injury report: The Lions lost cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) and running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) to injury in the first half and neither player returned to the game.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (groin) left the game for Detroit in the second half, but both returned to action.