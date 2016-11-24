RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Top 50: Stafford moved past Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson and journeyman Rich Gannon to move into 50th place on the all-time passing yards list.

Stafford entered Thursday with 28,627 yards and needed 117 yards to pass both Dawson and Gannon to make the move.

Early momentum swing: Twice on their first defensive series of the game, the Lions thought they'd come up with a momentum-changing play.

The first was an apparent strip-sack by Ziggy Ansah recovered by Haloti Ngata at the Lions 30-yard line and returned to the Detroit 45. After review, it was determined the arm of Bradford was moving forward when the ball came out. Incomplete pass.

The very next play, a Bradford pass intended for Laquon Treadwell was intercepted by Glover Quin at the Lions 10-yard line and returned 71 yards to the Vikings 19-yard line, but Darius Slay, who was covering Treadwell on the play, was flagged for pass interference.

The Vikings scored on a Matt Asiata 5-yard touchdown run three plays later.

Injury report:

Lions: None reported