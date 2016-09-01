RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

"Aw man, Dwayne, the sky's the limit for him man," running back Ameer Abdullah told Fox 2 at halftime of Washington.

"I feel like he can bring a lot to this running game. He's a bigger guy with speed, so that's exactly what we need on this team to help this running game improve every day, and I'm excited to hopefully add him to the team and get going next week."

Rookie receiver Jay Lee caught six passes for 78 yards that included a 2-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Jake Rudock at the end of the first half.

Fellow rookie receiver Jace Billingsley hauled in seven passes, including a 10-yard, one-handed touchdown in the third quarter, for a total of 80 yards.

Give the Lions' reserve big men credit for dominating both lines of scrimmage.

The Lions out-gained Buffalo 357-170 for the game, and finished with four sacks, six quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.

Quotable: "This is like the last interview for a lot of the guys out there," Ziggy Ansah told Fox 2 at halftime. "I'll tell you one thing, they came out to play today. I love the energy they're bringing out here."

QB Comparison: Dan Orlovsky started the game and played the first quarter – three possessions total. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards and led the offense on two scoring drives.

Rudock played the final three quarters and had a very nice night. He certainly made a case for the Lions to keep three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster. He finished 14-of-23 passing for 171 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He also scrambled twice for 33 yards.

Three-peat: Defensive end Kerry Hyder was one of the stars of the Lions' fourth preseason game last year when he recovered three fumbles in Detroit's 17-10 win over the Bills.

Hyder was at it again one year later against the Bills in the fourth preseason game again as he recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. It seemed like every time Buffalo dropped back to pass, Hyder was there to pressure the quarterback.

He even forced an offensive pass interference call in the third quarter. Hyder was all over the field.

4 others that helped themselves: