RECAP: Lions at Seahawks

What happened: Just like that, the Detroit Lions' season is over.

It ends with a 26-6 loss in Seattle to a Seahawks team that won its 10th straight home playoff game.

For Detroit, they'll have to wait at least another season before clinching that elusive first playoff win since 1991.

Seattle's ground and pound mentality behind running back Thomas Rawls was the difference in the game. Rawls had 107 yards on 15 carries in the first half – the first player since 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2013 to record at least 100 yards rushing in the first half of a playoff game – and finished with 161 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. Seattle totaled 177 yards on the ground in the game.

Detroit's offense failed to get into any kind of rhythm the entire ball game, and didn't get into the end zone once against Seattle's third-ranked scoring defense (18.2), instead having to settle for two Matt Prater field goals (51, 53).

Seattle out-gained Detroit, 387 to 231, in the contest. 

Controversial (no)call: Seattle receiver Paul Richardson put the game's first points on the board with a terrific one-handed catch on a 2-yard pass from Russell Wilson in the corner of the end zone in the first half, but should it have held up?

On the play – which occurred with 7:07 left in second quarter – Richardson made the catch with his left hand, but his right hand was on the facemask of Lions safety Tavon Wilson, who was covering Richardson on the play, and twisting it.

Wilson was flagged for pass interference on the play. He never looked back for the ball, but that could have been hard with Richardson's hand on his facemask.

"Tough to call in real time but I think the TD catch should have been offsetting fouls and replay. DPI and OPI," former vice president of officiating and current rules analyst at FOX Sports, Mike Pereira, tweeted shortly after the play.

Critical moment(s): Detroit's offense didn't take advantage of early opportunities to make plays, and it cost them.

A drop by Golden Tate on a 3rd and 7 play on Detroit's opening possession would have easily gained the first down, and maybe more, but instead led to a punt.

The Lions faced a 3rd and 1 at midfield on their next possession and tight end Eric Ebron dropped what would have been a first down. It led to a Lions punt.

Detroit's next possession was more of the same. They marched the ball into Seattle territory down to the 38-yard line before facing a 4th and 1. The Lions dialed up a play-action pass and Stafford threw the ball to backup tight end Matthew Mulligan behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of two yards. 

Three opportunities to make plays, two of which came at midfield or in Seattle territory, that resulted in no points.

QB Comparison: Stafford had another rough outing. He completed 18 of his 32 passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 75.7

In Stafford's previous two playoffs games (in 20011 & 2014), he recorded passer ratings of 97.0 and 87.7, respectively, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Behind a stout rushing attack, Wilson was an efficient 23-of-30 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 119.3

Key stat: The Lions were just 2-of-11 on third down In the game. Seattle was 9-of-16.

