RECAP: Lions at Seahawks

On the play – which occurred with 7:07 left in second quarter – Richardson made the catch with his left hand, but his right hand was on the facemask of Lions safety Tavon Wilson, who was covering Richardson on the play, and twisting it.

Wilson was flagged for pass interference on the play. He never looked back for the ball, but that could have been hard with Richardson's hand on his facemask.

"Tough to call in real time but I think the TD catch should have been offsetting fouls and replay. DPI and OPI," former vice president of officiating and current rules analyst at FOX Sports, Mike Pereira, tweeted shortly after the play.

Critical moment(s): Detroit's offense didn't take advantage of early opportunities to make plays, and it cost them.

A drop by Golden Tate on a 3rd and 7 play on Detroit's opening possession would have easily gained the first down, and maybe more, but instead led to a punt.

The Lions faced a 3rd and 1 at midfield on their next possession and tight end Eric Ebron dropped what would have been a first down. It led to a Lions punt.

Detroit's next possession was more of the same. They marched the ball into Seattle territory down to the 38-yard line before facing a 4th and 1. The Lions dialed up a play-action pass and Stafford threw the ball to backup tight end Matthew Mulligan behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of two yards.

Three opportunities to make plays, two of which came at midfield or in Seattle territory, that resulted in no points.

QB Comparison: Stafford had another rough outing. He completed 18 of his 32 passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 75.7

In Stafford's previous two playoffs games (in 20011 & 2014), he recorded passer ratings of 97.0 and 87.7, respectively, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Behind a stout rushing attack, Wilson was an efficient 23-of-30 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 119.3