RECAP: Lions at Bears

The win gives the Lions a 6-2 record the second half of the season, and improves them to 7-9 to finish the season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was efficient once again, giving the Lions an early lead, and then countering every blow the Bears tried to deliver in a second-half comeback bid.

Stafford threw three touchdowns and completed 72 percent of his passes.

He found Tim Wright, Calvin Johnson and Eric Ebron for touchdowns. Ebron's 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.

The Lions defense struggled to contain a depleted Bears offense for most of the day, but did come up with three big interceptions that helped swing the tide.

A 14-play drive by the Bears on their first possession of the game ended with no points after cornerback Nevin Lawson tipped a pass in the back of the end zone right into the hands of safety James Ihedigbo for the interception.

The defense came up big later in the first half when Ansah hit Cutler's arm as he tried to complete a pass. Tahir Whitehead came up with the interception. Whitehead returned it 26 yards to the Chicago 38-yard line with less than a minute to play in the first half.

The play set up a 59-yard field goal by Matt Prater on the last play of the half. It was the longest field goal in Lions history, topping the two 56-yarders Jason Hanson made in 1995 and 2008, and gave the Lions a 10-0 halftime lead.