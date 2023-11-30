Ray Agnew named to ACC Honors Class

Nov 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew was one of the most dominant defensive players in college football from 1986 to 1989 before embarking on an 11-year NFL playing career that included a Super Bowl XXXIV championship.

This weekend, Agnew will be recognized for his college career at North Carolina State by being named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Honors Class.

This year's class will be celebrated during on-field pregame festivities at the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium.

"It'll be exciting to be there with my family and I appreciate the honor," Agnew said. "It will be good to look back on and be appreciated for the career I had at NC State.

"Every year going through the draft process now, I think back about what those players are thinking. You don't know where you're going, but just the joy of knowing you're going to continue to keep playing this game. You know you're going to get picked, but you just don't know where. And for me to go on and become a top pick in the NFL after my career at NC State, it was special."

Agnew had a decorated career with the Wolfpack, earning ACC Rookie of the Year in 1986 and being named All-ACC twice in 1988 and 1989. He was the team's most valuable player in 1989 and was a two-time winner of the Carey Brewbaker Award, awarded to the team's Most Valuable Defensive Lineman (1989 and 1990). Agnew led NC State in sacks in 1987 and the ACC in tackles-for-loss in 1989.

He went on to be drafted No. 10 overall by the New England Patriots in the 1990 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Agnew was named to the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team. Agnew played 11 seasons in the NFL (1990-2000) for the Patriots, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams, totaling 448 tackles, 22.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Agnew served as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-20 and is now the Assistant General Manager for the Detroit Lions, serving as General Manager Brad Holmes' right-hand man.

Agnew joins Boston College's Gosder Cherilus, Clemson's Jeff Bostic, Duke's Matt Daniels, Florida State's Charlie Ward, Georgia Tech's George O'Leary, Louisville's Michael Bush, Miami's Dennis Harrah, North Carolina's Alge Crumpler, Pitt's Jackie Sherrill, Syracuse's Robert Konrad, Virginia's Rondé Barber, Virginia Tech's Jeff King and Wake Forest's Bill Ard as ACC Honors inductees this year.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie QB Hendon Hooker takes part in first Lions practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker's first practice, depth at linebacker and more.
news

Week 13 opponent: What the Saints are saying

Find out what the New Orleans Saints are saying as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 3 lessons to learn from Lions' 3 losses this year

Tim Twentyman takes a look at three common themes in the Detroit Lions' three losses this year and how they can improve them moving forward.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the Lions injury updates to start the week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff addresses turnovers: 'It's my job to take care of the football'

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions lost battle at line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball vs. Packers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers includes line of scrimmage, fake punt, no panic and takeaways needed.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Thursday's Lions-Packers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Thursday's Lions-Packers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions getting solid contributions from rookie class this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie impact, playing on Thanksgiving and more.
Advertising