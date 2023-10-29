Raiders Roundup: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

Detroit (5-2) takes on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football. This will be the first time Ford Field is hosting a Monday Night game since 2018.

Last time out: A dominant performance from the Baltimore Ravens humbled a Lions team running on a four-game win streak. In the 38-6 defeat, the Lions couldn't find a way to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who racked up 357 yards passing with three touchdowns, one touchdown on the ground and a 155.8 passer rating.

The offensive performance wasn't much better for Detroit. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the one bright spot. A threat on the ground and through the air, Gibbs totaled 126 yards and a touchdown. With the game starting to get out of reach early, the offense was thrown out of their game plan and never regained momentum.

Las Vegas also struggled in Week 7. They were handed a 30-12 loss by the Chicago Bears. The Raiders couldn't stop Chicago's run game that recorded 173 yards and two touchdowns. Against a rookie backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent, the Raiders' defense recorded two sacks but didn't do enough to make him uncomfortable in his first start.