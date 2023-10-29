Raiders Roundup: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

Detroit (5-2) takes on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football. This will be the first time Ford Field is hosting a Monday Night game since 2018.

Last time out: A dominant performance from the Baltimore Ravens humbled a Lions team running on a four-game win streak. In the 38-6 defeat, the Lions couldn't find a way to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who racked up 357 yards passing with three touchdowns, one touchdown on the ground and a 155.8 passer rating.

The offensive performance wasn't much better for Detroit. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the one bright spot. A threat on the ground and through the air, Gibbs totaled 126 yards and a touchdown. With the game starting to get out of reach early, the offense was thrown out of their game plan and never regained momentum.

Las Vegas also struggled in Week 7. They were handed a 30-12 loss by the Chicago Bears. The Raiders couldn't stop Chicago's run game that recorded 173 yards and two touchdowns. Against a rookie backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent, the Raiders' defense recorded two sacks but didn't do enough to make him uncomfortable in his first start.

With starter Jimmy Garoppolo out, Brian Hoyer played most the game for Las Vegas. The 15-year veteran quarterback completed just 53.1 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions for a 37.1 passer rating. They didn't get much help from the run game either. As a team they had 39 yards rushing.

Matchups: The Lions have relied more on their passing game the last two weeks than they have all season. This time around they may need to pivot more to their run game. The Raiders have been successful at limiting the opponent passing game, allowing 187.4 yards per game—fifth best in the NFL. Their run defense sits near the bottom of the league, allowing 129 yards a game. Likely the lead back again, can Gibbs build on what was his best performance yet against the Ravens?

In their last meeting: Detroit lost 31-24. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. That 2019 contest saw former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throw for 406 yards, finding wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. for a combined 258 yards and two touchdowns.

The overall series: The Raiders hold a 7-6 lead in games against the Lions. This will be the first time the Raiders take on the Lions since their move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Lions have won four of the last five.

Matchup odds: Detroit is favored heavily with a 76.5 percent chance to win by ESPN analytics.

Here are 5 Raiders storylines to follow heading into Monday's matchup:

1. Davante Adams: 'We're still building'

A familiar Lions' opponent Davante Adams speaks with media about playing in Detroit again and the possible return of Jimmy Garoppolo ... WATCH

2. Versus: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and the Raiders offensive line will need to be key contributors in a tough battle against the Lions … READ MORE

3. Thayer Munford Jr. providing 'good juice' to offensive line while preparing to face an old college rival

Former Ohio State tackle Thayer Munford Jr. has been a high energy player for the Raiders' offense and will be looking forward to another battle with old rival Aidan Hutchinson ... READ MORE

4. Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It's a big one this week for us'

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses his potential return to the field Monday, the offensive struggles so far this season and taking on the Lions ... WATCH

5. Coach McDaniels looks for a fast start against the Lions

Head Coach Josh McDaniels opens up on some of the improvements his team is emphasizing this week and how they are approaching Week 8 against Detroit ... WATCH

Meet the Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Head Coach Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon
Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon

WR Davante Adams Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson
WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson

T Kolton Miller Backed up by Justin Herron
T Kolton Miller

Backed up by Justin Herron

G Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith
G Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

C Andre James Backed up by Jordan Meredith
C Andre James

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

G Greg Van Roten Backed up by Jordan Meredith
G Greg Van Roten

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

T Jermaine Eluemunor Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.
T Jermaine Eluemunor

Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Austin Hooper Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted
TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted

WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeAndre Carter
WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeAndre Carter

WR Hunter Renfrow Backed up by Tre Tucker
WR Hunter Renfrow

Backed up by Tre Tucker

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell

RB Josh Jacobs Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden
RB Josh Jacobs

Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden

FB Jakob Johnson
FB Jakob Johnson

DE Maxx Crosby Backed up by Isaac Rochell
DE Maxx Crosby

Backed up by Isaac Rochell

DT Jerry Tillery Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera
DT Jerry Tillery

Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Bilal Nichols Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young
DT Bilal Nichols

Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young

DE Malcolm Koonce Backed up by Tyree Wilson
DE Malcolm Koonce

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

LB Robert Spillane Backed up by Kana'i Mauga
LB Robert Spillane

Backed up by Kana'i Mauga

LB Divine Deablo
LB Divine Deablo

LB Luke Masterson Backed up by Amari Burney
LB Luke Masterson

Backed up by Amari Burney

CB Nate Hobbs Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.
CB Nate Hobbs

Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.

CB Marcus Peters Backed up by Amik Robertson
CB Marcus Peters

Backed up by Amik Robertson

S Marcus Epps Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II
S Marcus Epps

Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II

S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao
S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao

K Daniel Carlson
K Daniel Carlson

P/H AJ Cole
P/H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

PR/KR DeAndre Carter Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow
PR/KR DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow

