Raiders Roundup: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

Detroit (5-2) takes on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football. This will be the first time Ford Field is hosting a Monday Night game since 2018.
Last time out: A dominant performance from the Baltimore Ravens humbled a Lions team running on a four-game win streak. In the 38-6 defeat, the Lions couldn't find a way to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who racked up 357 yards passing with three touchdowns, one touchdown on the ground and a 155.8 passer rating.
The offensive performance wasn't much better for Detroit. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the one bright spot. A threat on the ground and through the air, Gibbs totaled 126 yards and a touchdown. With the game starting to get out of reach early, the offense was thrown out of their game plan and never regained momentum.
Las Vegas also struggled in Week 7. They were handed a 30-12 loss by the Chicago Bears. The Raiders couldn't stop Chicago's run game that recorded 173 yards and two touchdowns. Against a rookie backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent, the Raiders' defense recorded two sacks but didn't do enough to make him uncomfortable in his first start.
With starter Jimmy Garoppolo out, Brian Hoyer played most the game for Las Vegas. The 15-year veteran quarterback completed just 53.1 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions for a 37.1 passer rating. They didn't get much help from the run game either. As a team they had 39 yards rushing.
Matchups: The Lions have relied more on their passing game the last two weeks than they have all season. This time around they may need to pivot more to their run game. The Raiders have been successful at limiting the opponent passing game, allowing 187.4 yards per game—fifth best in the NFL. Their run defense sits near the bottom of the league, allowing 129 yards a game. Likely the lead back again, can Gibbs build on what was his best performance yet against the Ravens?
In their last meeting: Detroit lost 31-24. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. That 2019 contest saw former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throw for 406 yards, finding wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. for a combined 258 yards and two touchdowns.
The overall series: The Raiders hold a 7-6 lead in games against the Lions. This will be the first time the Raiders take on the Lions since their move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Lions have won four of the last five.
Matchup odds: Detroit is favored heavily with a 76.5 percent chance to win by ESPN analytics.
Here are 5 Raiders storylines to follow heading into Monday's matchup:
