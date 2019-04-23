Ragnow taking advantage of his first NFL offseason

"Coach (Matt ) Patricia always (talks about), 'You can be so much more successful when you find yourself a comfortable routine.' I really felt like this year, I'm not training for the Combine. I'm not training to run 40 yards. I was able to better myself physically as a football player and then enjoy some time to get my mind right on the water and with my family. It's been a good offseason."

That first real offseason is critical in the development of young players in the NFL. It gives them an opportunity to take a step back, clear their mind and get away from the game for a moment. It's a chance to recharge the batteries and then come back with the ability to work on areas of improvement with a reference point of having gone through their first full NFL season.

Ragnow said he didn't realize until this offseason how much he needed the break.