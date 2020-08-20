Ragnow 'feeling confident' heading into third NFL season

Frank Ragnow came into his own last year in just his second season with the Detroit Lions.

After playing mostly guard as a rookie first-round draft pick in 2018, Ragnow shifted over to his more natural center position last year and his game took off. He finished the year graded among the top six centers in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Ragnow played 996 snaps a year ago and gave up just two sacks with five total penalties in 15 games.

Entering his third season, Ragnow has put his mind and his time toward being even better in 2020. He took it upon himself this offseason to study some of the best to play the position, both retired and currently playing, to try and glean something he could apply to his own game.

"This offseason I really tried to emphasize watching other guys and then watching tape of other defenses," Ragnow said Thursday. "Just to kind of develop that confidence, because I believe I've got the ability and I just need to develop that confidence."

So did it work?