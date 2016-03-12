Rafael Bush eager to get back to work

"It gave me some time to sit around and think and get myself together mentally. But I'm feeling fine now. I'm ready to get to work. I'm ready to roll. I've been out of football for a whole season, so I'm excited. I'm enthused and ready to get to work"

He's looking forward to start the offseason training program as he tries to win a starting spot alongside Glover Quin. Fellow Lions safeties Tavon Wilson, Don Carey and Isaiah Johnson will be doing the same.

Bush, 28, enters his sixth NFL season following previous stints with Atlanta (2010), Denver (2011) and New Orleans (2012-15). He's played in 46 career games and has 14 starts over the last three seasons.

"I think (Detroit) has some very good pieces already in place, and talking with the guys when I got here, it felt family-oriented and that means a lot to me," he said.

"When I came on my visit, it felt like I belonged. They treated me like family and it was a no brainer for me. It felt right."

Bush recorded 121 tackles, one interception, eight defended passes, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in seven seasons.