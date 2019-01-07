Quinn says Tabor is still developing, has upside

The big knock on Tabor coming into the 2017 NFL Draft was his lack of speed. He ran 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and was worse (4.7's) at his Florida pro day afterward.

Quinn admitted to the media after selecting Tabor that he watched more college film on him than any player he ever had up to that point in his career to try and identify why the game film didn't match the timed speed. On just the game film, Tabor looked like a top talent.

Quinn took the calculated chance of selecting Tabor in the second round. It hasn't panned out so far.

Tabor played in 275 of the team's 729 defensive snaps this past season and allowed an NFL worst 158.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks throwing his way. That also included four touchdowns, an 81.5 completion percentage and a 16.9 average yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

Tabor has the size, work ethic and football acumen to play the game at a high level. His lack of pure speed, however, has shown up on some long crossing routes and deep routes throughout his first couple years.

"Teez hasn't probably played as well as I would've hoped, but I think there's still upside there," Quinn said. "I think he knows what he needs to work on and he had a great attitude all season."