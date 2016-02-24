Quinn saw improvement from tight end Eric Ebron

"Eric has a unique skillset," Quinn said. "He's really an explosive player. He has really good speed. He was a very productive player in college.

"I think he did show improvement from year one to two, which is really what you want to see from a player."

Quinn made the point that the transition from year one to two is "huge," but the progression from year two to three is the next benchmark front office personnel and coaches really want to see.

"By year three you know what you have," he said. "So I'm really looking forward to Eric in the offseason program, OTAs and training camp to kind of see that progression. It's a crucial position, and we're going to use the tight end as much as we can."