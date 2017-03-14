 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quinn revamped Lions' offensive line in two offseasons

Mar 14, 2017 at 06:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Bob Quinn has made it very clear through his actions over the last 14 months that reshaping and retooling Detroit's offensive line was a top priority after taking over as Lions general manager.

When he began running Detroit's football operations last January, the Lions had just completed a disapointing 7-9 season with a win over the Chicago Bears Week 17. In that game, Detroit's starting offensive line consisted of Riley Reiff, Laken Tomlinson, Manny Ramirez, Larry Warford and Michael Ola. Of those names, only Tomlinson remains on the roster, and he's likely going to have to fight for a spot in training camp.

The seeds of change upfront were planted in Quinn's first draft. He selected Taylor Decker in the first round, Graham Glasgow in the third and Joe Dahl in the fifth.

Decker played every snap as a rookie, and made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team. Glasgow started 11 games between center and guard, and is a good candidate to start this year at left guard. Quinn said at the Combine he's "excited" about the progress Dahl made as a rookie coming from a pass-happy scheme at Washington State to the more-balanced NFL.

"You win football games in the trenches and you've got to have big, strong, tough, durable, versatile guys in there," Quinn said after Day 2 of the draft last year.

Fast forward one offseason and Quinn attacked free agency with that same philosophy of continuing to bolster what he obviously perceived as a weakness in 2016. The Lions ranked 30th running the football last season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 37 times. Over the last three seasons, Stafford's been sacked 126 times.

So, Quinn went out and signed two of the top offensive linemen on the free-agent market in right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang.

Wagner, 27, has started 45 games for Baltimore the last three seasons and allowed just two sacks all of last season.

Lang, 29, was a Pro Bowler in Green Bay in 2016 and didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit.

Wagner and Lang are also upgrades in the run blocking department, and check off all those boxes Quinn said he liked in offensive linemen during the draft last season. They bring toughness and experience to a unit ripe with youthful talent. On paper, it looks to be a very strong group, collectively, with good depth.

Center Travis Swanson was having the best season of his young career in 2016 before a concussion prematurely ended his season. He's been cleared to return to football activities, and there's reason to believe he can pick up where he left off before the injury.

It seems likely that Decker, who was Detroit's best offensive lineman last season, Glasgow and Dahl can all improve in 2017 with a year under their belts, and a true offseason to prepare.

Lang spoke to a number of his new teammates Sunday after signing with the Lions. He left those conversations with a simple message.

"The last thing I relayed to them all was I really feel like we can form one of the best units in the league, with all the talent we have," Lang said.

The talent has been assembled. It's now up to the players and coaches to put it together on the field.

In just a little over a year, Quinn has completely restructured Detroit's offensive line, and in doing so, has given his team a much better chance for success moving forward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising