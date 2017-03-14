Quinn revamped Lions' offensive line in two offseasons

Decker played every snap as a rookie, and made the Pro Football Writers all-rookie team. Glasgow started 11 games between center and guard, and is a good candidate to start this year at left guard. Quinn said at the Combine he's "excited" about the progress Dahl made as a rookie coming from a pass-happy scheme at Washington State to the more-balanced NFL.

"You win football games in the trenches and you've got to have big, strong, tough, durable, versatile guys in there," Quinn said after Day 2 of the draft last year.

Fast forward one offseason and Quinn attacked free agency with that same philosophy of continuing to bolster what he obviously perceived as a weakness in 2016. The Lions ranked 30th running the football last season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 37 times. Over the last three seasons, Stafford's been sacked 126 times.

So, Quinn went out and signed two of the top offensive linemen on the free-agent market in right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang.

Wagner, 27, has started 45 games for Baltimore the last three seasons and allowed just two sacks all of last season.

Lang, 29, was a Pro Bowler in Green Bay in 2016 and didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit.