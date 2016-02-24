Quinn: No deadline on Calvin Johnson decision

Feb 24, 2016 at 06:25 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Indianapolis – And the wait continues.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has spoken to Calvin Johnson, but told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday that Johnson still hasn't informed him of his decision to retire or return.

"I did speak to Calvin," Quinn said. "I'm not going to go into any details about what we talked about and there is no update on his status right now."

Quinn said he doesn't have any expectations either way and that the team is not going to impose a deadline on Johnson.

"We had a good conversation," Quinn said. "He didn't tell me if he's leaning one way or the other. We're giving him time to make that decision."

Johnson's cap hit this season is $24 million. The team would save $11.1 million of that if he does retire, which is the difference between having $30-plus million to play with under the cap and $40-plus million.

Teams can begin speaking with free agents March 7, and free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 9.

"It obviously affects it because of the salary that he has," Quinn said of the impact Johnson's decision or non-decision will have on free agency. "That's something that's going to take into effect what kind of plans we can do.

"How flexible we can be with the type of players that we're going to look forward to adding in free agency. That's all part of the puzzle. My job is to put that puzzle together."

The Lions haven't talked about Johnson's contract internally, according to Quinn. That includes any discussions about a possible pay cut for Johnson.

The Lions have adopted a strategy to give their star receiver the time he needs to make a decision, and there's no deadline.

"That's just the way we're going to go about business in terms of what Calvin's decision may or may not be," Quinn said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising