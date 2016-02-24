Quinn: No deadline on Calvin Johnson decision

Teams can begin speaking with free agents March 7, and free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 9.

"It obviously affects it because of the salary that he has," Quinn said of the impact Johnson's decision or non-decision will have on free agency. "That's something that's going to take into effect what kind of plans we can do.

"How flexible we can be with the type of players that we're going to look forward to adding in free agency. That's all part of the puzzle. My job is to put that puzzle together."

The Lions haven't talked about Johnson's contract internally, according to Quinn. That includes any discussions about a possible pay cut for Johnson.

The Lions have adopted a strategy to give their star receiver the time he needs to make a decision, and there's no deadline.