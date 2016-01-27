Quinn hasn't reached out to Calvin Johnson yet

Jan 27, 2016 at 06:15 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Mobile – Bob Quinn is preparing himself for two scenarios. One that has Pro Bowl receiver Calvin Johnson in a Lions uniform for the 2016 season, and one that doesn't.

Johnson confirmed in a statement earlier this month that retirement is a very real option.

"Like many players at this stage of their career, I am currently evaluating options for my future," the statement released by the Lions said. "I would expect to have a decision regarding this matter in the not too distant future."

Quinn said in his introductory press conference that he wasn't going to push Johnson for a decision. That's still the case, but he is making plans for either scenario and will want a decision by the start of free agency.

"I think there's multiple levels of plans we need to have in place, but like I said a couple weeks ago, I'm not here to rush him," Quinn told Lions beat reporters down at the Senior Bowl.

"I haven't reached out to him. I haven't talked to Bus Cook (Johnson's agent). I'm letting (Johnson) do what he needs to do. I'm in no position here to ask Calvin for an answer anytime soon."

Johnson led the Lions with 1,214 yards receiving and nine touchdowns this past season, but he's dealt with ankle, knee and finger injuries the past few seasons.

He played in every game this year for the first time since 2012 when he set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards, but he was limited in practice the last half of the season. The Lions had to manage his practice schedule.

He will make nearly $16 million in base salary in 2016 and count a little more than $24 million on the salary cap.

"He's an iconic figure," Quinn said of Megatron. "He's a great player. It's on my to-do list (reach out to Johnson). I just didn't feel I wanted to rush into it because he still has some things he's trying to sort through and I didn't want to influence his decision one way or the other."

So the waiting game continues to see if the best Lions player since Barry Sanders will call it quits at age 30, but a decision will have to be made before the Lions begin their free-agency plans.

"Listen, there is some sort of deadline here," Quinn said. "I can't give you an exact date. And I won't give you the date. We'll have some discussion before (free agency) for sure."

