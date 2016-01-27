Quinn hasn't reached out to Calvin Johnson yet

"I think there's multiple levels of plans we need to have in place, but like I said a couple weeks ago, I'm not here to rush him," Quinn told Lions beat reporters down at the Senior Bowl.

"I haven't reached out to him. I haven't talked to Bus Cook (Johnson's agent). I'm letting (Johnson) do what he needs to do. I'm in no position here to ask Calvin for an answer anytime soon."

Johnson led the Lions with 1,214 yards receiving and nine touchdowns this past season, but he's dealt with ankle, knee and finger injuries the past few seasons.

He played in every game this year for the first time since 2012 when he set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards, but he was limited in practice the last half of the season. The Lions had to manage his practice schedule.

He will make nearly $16 million in base salary in 2016 and count a little more than $24 million on the salary cap.

"He's an iconic figure," Quinn said of Megatron. "He's a great player. It's on my to-do list (reach out to Johnson). I just didn't feel I wanted to rush into it because he still has some things he's trying to sort through and I didn't want to influence his decision one way or the other."

So the waiting game continues to see if the best Lions player since Barry Sanders will call it quits at age 30, but a decision will have to be made before the Lions begin their free-agency plans.