Quinn gets first crack at a top 10 draft pick

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn probably didn't spend a whole lot of time scouting running back Saquon Barkley or edge rusher Bradley Chubb last offseason. Both players were considered the best at their respective positions entering last year's NFL Draft, and both wound up being selected in the top five picks.

The same probably goes for edge rusher Myles Garrett the year prior or pass rusher Joey Bosa and running back Ezekiel Elliott the year before that.

In his last three seasons as Detroit's GM, the highest pick Quinn's had in the draft was No. 16 back in 2016, a pick he used to select left tackle Taylor Decker. The last two seasons he's picked in the 20's at No. 20 and 21, respectively.

After a disappointing 2018 season saw the Lions win just six games, Quinn will have his first crack at a top 10 pick – if they don't move back – in this year's draft. With that comes a greater pool of players to scout and it makes the jobs of the Lions' personnel department this offseason a little more extensive.

"When you're drafting at 21 or even 16, there are five or six players you don't even spend a lot of time on because you just know they're going to go in the top couple and you know you're not trading up because you don't have the ammunition to go there," Quinn said.