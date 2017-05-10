Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26 - 5:15pm Kickoff

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 and will be televised on ESPN.

In late 2016, a multiyear-extension agreement was announced with Ford Motor Company's Quick Lane Tire © Auto Center renewing Quick Lane as title sponsor for the annual bowl game held at Ford Field. The renewal guaranteed naming rights of the bowl game through 2019. Quick Lane became the game's title sponsor prior to the inaugural game in 2014.

The third annual Quick Lane Bowl featured a matchup between the University of Maryland, being led by first year head coach D.J. Durkin, and Boston College, who was looking to secure its first bowl win since 2007 with head coach Steve Addazio at the helm. While the BC Eagles had an early lead, the Maryland Terrapins answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives, narrowing the Boston College lead to 36-27 early in the third quarter. Though the Terrapins got on the board again with a field goal, they ultimately couldn't overcome the BC defensive line - the game's MVP. The Eagles prevailed 36-30.

The Quick Lane Bowl traditionally features teams from the Big Ten and ACC. At the end of the college football season, officials from both conferences meet with bowl officials to determine the best possible matchup and choose their team representatives.

