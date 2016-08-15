Quarless embracing second chance with Lions

Aug 15, 2016 at 12:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Andrew Quarless is getting a second chance not all players in this league get.

The veteran tight end was signed by the Lions before practice Monday despite a two-game suspension he incurred after pleading no contest in November to discharging a firearm in public last July.

"I spoke to a lot of people in the organization and I was able to have genuine conversation," Quarless said Monday of the events leading up to his signing. "That was the most important thing. They were able to get a feel for me and it was all good conversation."

In a statement released by the team when announcing his signing, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team thoroughly researched the incident and was satisfied with the way in which Quarless was forthright and honest about the situation. Quinn stated he was comfortable adding him to the roster.

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said he believes in second chances, and felt Quarless deserved one.

"Now, mind you, I'm not Father Flanagan, but we do our due diligence, and obviously, I think the young man is worth a second chance," he said. "We had a chance to talk with him, talk to him in detail, and we did, I think, all the things that were necessary at this point."

The decision to add Quarless, despite his pending suspension, was certainly made easier by the current injury situation at tight end.

Eric Ebron has yet to return to practice, and his availability for the Lions' remaining preseason games is still up in air.

Brandon Pettigrew, the top backup, remains on the physically unable to perform list while he rehabs from a torn ACL.

Quarless was at practice Monday, and is eligible to play in the preseason. He caught four passes for 31 yards in five games with the Packers last season. His best year came in 2014 when he caught 29 passes for 323 yards and three scores.

"I consider myself an every down kind of tight end," Quarless said. "I'm versatile. I do whatever it takes to win. That's one of the things I told the GM and head coach. I'm here to win. I'll do whatever is needed to win. You need me here. You need me in the backfield. Whatever you need me to do."

When asked about Ebron and Pettigrew's progress, Caldwell said both were getting better, but didn't give a timeframe for their returns.

Behind Ebron and Pettigrew, the Lions have a mix of veterans (Matthew Mulligan and Orson Charles) and undrafted rookies (Cole Wick and Adam Fuehne).

Now add Quarless to that mix.

"You have to look in the mirror first before you judge somebody," Quarless said.

"It's something I moved forward from and I've taken the steps to move forward progressively and I'm just looking forward to being a part of this organization."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising