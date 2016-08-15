Quarless embracing second chance with Lions

In a statement released by the team when announcing his signing, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team thoroughly researched the incident and was satisfied with the way in which Quarless was forthright and honest about the situation. Quinn stated he was comfortable adding him to the roster.

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said he believes in second chances, and felt Quarless deserved one.

"Now, mind you, I'm not Father Flanagan, but we do our due diligence, and obviously, I think the young man is worth a second chance," he said. "We had a chance to talk with him, talk to him in detail, and we did, I think, all the things that were necessary at this point."

The decision to add Quarless, despite his pending suspension, was certainly made easier by the current injury situation at tight end.

Eric Ebron has yet to return to practice, and his availability for the Lions' remaining preseason games is still up in air.

Brandon Pettigrew, the top backup, remains on the physically unable to perform list while he rehabs from a torn ACL.