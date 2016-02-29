Quandre Diggs could hold down the slot corner position

"I think he's very competitive, he's tough, he's a great tackler, and the thing that I think has made his adjustment better is he's got tremendous football IQ. So a lot of these things that sometimes may fool a young guy don't fool him very often, and if they get him once they never get him twice. So I think that's really aided in his development."

Diggs started the last seven games of the season in the slot and finished with 38 tackles, six defended passes and a forced fumble. He was graded the 11th best slot cornerback by Pro Football Focus for the 2015 season.

"Yeah, Quandre had a good season last year for the Lions," GM Bob Quinn said last week at the Combine. "I have fully evaluated him and I think he's a good player, primarily as an inside corner."

Diggs is tough in the slot and isn't afraid to come up and put a lick on a ball carrier. He's a savvy cover man and is only going to get better the more reps he gets and the more schemes he faces.

"That's the best thing that he does and that's a very important position," Quinn said of the slot cornerback role. "You know, we're going to be in sub or nickel defense 70- to 75-percent of the time, so you really need three corners on the field at all times, so he had a good season last year."