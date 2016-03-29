Playing in China interesting, but probably not for Lions

"I kind of nudged Bob (Quinn) when that was announced and told him that I might be interested in taking the team to China, is that okay?" Wood said at the NFL League Meetings last week.

"He's not in favor of it, so I don't think we're going to do it, unless the schedulers deal us a two or something in poker."

The Lions played in the NFL International Series in London each of the last two seasons as a road team without giving up a home game at Ford Field.

"I think it's interesting," Wood said of the NFL's exploration into the Chinese market. "I mean, the NFL is a great sport, we have a great opportunity to expand internationally to increase revenues. The London series has been great. We've played in it for the last two years, they're doing the game in Mexico (Raiders vs. Texans Nov. 21, 2016).

"China's the biggest country in the world. China has a huge following for the NBA, so if we could get over there it would probably benefit the league from a financial standpoint.

"I think if the NFL taps into that Chinese market, you know, there's more sponsorship opportunities, there's more revenue opportunities, the brand gets bigger worldwide and the whole NFL benefits from that."

But Wood was also realistic of the hardships a trip like that would put on the football operations side of things.