Players make final push for Jim Caldwell

Lance Moore has played 10 NFL seasons with a few stops along the way. He took it a step further when asked about Caldwell. Moore said it would be an organizational mistake if the permanent GM decided to move on from him.

"If they do choose to go in a different direction, what kind of message are you sending to the guys that are suiting up for you every single Sunday?" Moore asked.

"You're starting back from zero. You're starting from the ground again and I don't think that's the right move to make.

"If certain changes need to be made, I don't think that's one of them. Hopefully, the right people hear this. Hopefully, they understand where I'm coming from because you don't come across guys like (Caldwell) very often. He's a gem."

Moore said Caldwell has a beat on the locker room like no other coach he's ever had.

"I'm the biggest Jim Caldwell fan there is," he said. "I've been around enough coaches to know a great one when I finally get a chance to work with one.

"I've never been around a coach that knows the pulse of the locker room or has the constant communication with his players the way coach Caldwell does."

Caldwell's program is player-friendly in that his goal every year is to be as strong a football team as possible come November and December. One way to accomplish that is to take care of the players and help keep them fresh for gameday.