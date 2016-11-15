Players listening to Caldwell, not looking ahead

"We have to take care of what's coming this weekend," Warford said. "We have to focus on the Jags. All that outside noise about being in first place, we're not worried about that. We're worried about what's going on this week."

It's the kind of narrow focus Caldwell has preached since arriving in 2014.

"We've always tried to focus on the next opponent and that's exactly what we're going to do at this point," Caldwell said. "You know, we've got a lot of ground to cover, got a lot of work to do and particularly with a team (Jacksonville) that's as good as this team is."

Detroit was a game ahead of the competition Week 13 of the 2013 campaign, but stumbled down the stretch, losing their final four contests.

In 2014, Detroit and Green Bay had identical 11-4 records heading into the season finale in Green Bay, which the Packers won.

Detroit's been here before. Taking it one game at a time and not looking beyond the next opponent is the attitude this locker room embraces.

"If we're worried about Minnesota on Thanksgiving, Jacksonville (who the Lions play this upcoming Sunday) is going to beat us," tight end Eric Ebron said. "If we're worried about whoever else after that, the Vikings are going to beat us."