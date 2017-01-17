Player awards: Top Offensive Lineman

This award is given in memory of the Lions' Eric Andolsek, who was emerging as one of the top young guards in the NFL when he was killed tragically in an off-season accident in 1992. He started every game from 1989-91, making his 50th consecutive start in his final contest, the 1991 NFC Championship Game. He was named to the USA Today's All-Pro Team that year, his first such honor as a Lion.