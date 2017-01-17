Player awards: Top Offensive Lineman

The Eric Andolsek Award is presented to the team's outstanding offensive lineman.
This award is given in memory of the Lions' Eric Andolsek, who was emerging as one of the top young guards in the NFL when he was killed tragically in an off-season accident in 1992. He started every game from 1989-91, making his 50th consecutive start in his final contest, the 1991 NFC Championship Game. He was named to the USA Today's All-Pro Team that year, his first such honor as a Lion.
This year's Eric Andolsek Top Offensive Lineman Award, as voted by the players, goes to tackle Taylor Decker:
- Decker was one of three Lions and 17 players in the NFL to play 100% of his team's possible snaps in 2016.
- He tied with quarterback Matthew Stafford for team lead in snaps played with 1,037.
View photos of Taylor Decker from the 2016 season.